Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. 4,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,095. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

