HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 605 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

