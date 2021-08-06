HSBC Raises Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $19.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $9.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.01. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.