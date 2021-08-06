HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $670.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $585.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.16. 1,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,751. HubSpot has a one year low of $249.36 and a one year high of $660.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 524.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.