Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.
NYSE HPP opened at $26.97 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
