Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BOSSY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

