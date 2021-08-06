Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.04.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

