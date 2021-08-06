Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.04.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

