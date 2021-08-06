Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.30

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

