Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.21. 831,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

