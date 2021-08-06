Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.
Humana stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.21. 831,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.12.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.