Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on September 10th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE HII opened at $203.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

