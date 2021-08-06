Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $66.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,666. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

