Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.05. Hypera shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

