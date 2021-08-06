HyperDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,306.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $25,306.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

