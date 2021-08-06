IAA (NYSE:IAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $55.07. 9,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.51. IAA has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.