IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.71. 4,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,881. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.