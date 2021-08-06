IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $193.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

