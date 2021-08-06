IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $158.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.92. 13,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,881. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.