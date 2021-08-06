IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.76.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.10. 581,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,901. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.82.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.