IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.43 on Friday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.