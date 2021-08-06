Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $7,926.65 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $61,909.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7,926.65 or 0.19383806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00147848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,800.02 or 0.99772310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00825120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

