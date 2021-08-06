iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stake Increased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $893,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,614. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38.

