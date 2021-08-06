Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £914.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.19.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.