ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

