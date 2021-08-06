ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

ICLR stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.74. 442,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.