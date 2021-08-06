Ideaology (IDEA) Price Hits $0.12

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $258,579.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00894108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00097970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042730 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars.

