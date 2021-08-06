IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.36. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,446. IDEX has a 12-month low of $164.58 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

