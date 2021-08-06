IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $28.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.41. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,590. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.