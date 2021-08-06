IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,345 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,828 shares of company stock worth $12,505,400. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

