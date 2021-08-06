IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 310,039 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,470,379 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.