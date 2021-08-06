IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

