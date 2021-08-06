IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

