IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

