IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,593 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

