Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $186.88 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

