IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.01. IMAX reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

IMAX remained flat at $$15.37 during trading on Friday. 4,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

