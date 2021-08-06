Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.91. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 287,087 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.