Impossible Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $545,708.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00010304 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $545,708.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00145085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.79 or 1.00156739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00800942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.