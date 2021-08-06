Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.