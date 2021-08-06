Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

