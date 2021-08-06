Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
