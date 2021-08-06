Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

