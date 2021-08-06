Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.