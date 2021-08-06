Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$31.25. 12,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714. The stock has a market cap of C$546.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.85. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$17.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

