Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IEA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

IEA stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $316.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

