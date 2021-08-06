InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $26,747,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $12,250,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

INNV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

