Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Sells $112,221.01 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $60.29 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

