Insider Buying: Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,530.67 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,613 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $9,502.78.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRLG opened at $324.76 on Friday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $173.38 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.35.

