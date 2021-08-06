Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) SVP Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $154.68 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.