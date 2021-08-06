Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maryfrances Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 573,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

