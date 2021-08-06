Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,042 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

