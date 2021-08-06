Insider Selling: Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) Insider Sells A$4,839,946.59 in Stock

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) insider Nicholas (Nic) Earner sold 575,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.41 ($6.01), for a total transaction of A$4,839,946.59 ($3,457,104.71).

About Australian Strategic Materials

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd engages in mineral evaluation activities in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Dubbo Project that contains zirconium, rare earths, niobium, and hafnium located in central-western New South Wales, Australia. The company is also involved in breeding and grazing of sheep and cattles.

