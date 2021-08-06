Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells 34,259 Shares of Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 25,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

